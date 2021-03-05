 Report: Miami Heat have registered 'serious interest' in Blake Griffin - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat reportedly have “serious interest” in Blake Griffin after he reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

Miami is currently 18-18 on the season, but the Heat are looking to upgrade their roster at forward to make a playoff push.

Griffin, 31, is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. While he may have to accept a diminished role in Miami, the six-time All-Star certainly would provide a boost to the Heat’s frontcourt.

Griffin was an All-Star during the 2018-19 campaign, but he appeared in just 18 games last season.

During the 2020-21 season, Griffin has shot just 36.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

However, if Miami believes that he can thrive in a limited role, he could be worth a look.

The Heat are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after a slow start this season.

