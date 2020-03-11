 Dwyane Wade Takes Shot at Sierra Canyon Coach Over Son's Lack of Playing Time - Heat Nation
Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has a bone to pick with Sierra Canyon School head coach Andre Chevalier.

That’s because while the Trailblazers advanced to the California state championship earlier this week, Wade’s eldest son, Zaire, didn’t get a chance to contribute in the game.

The younger Wade didn’t log a single minute in his team’s regional final win over Etiwanda High School.

On Tuesday night, the elder Wade was asked if he would be attending his son’s title game. His answer was quite clear.

“I will not be there,” the elder Wade said when asked if he was going to the game. “My son ain’t playing and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach. So I won’t be there.”

His comments raised a couple eyebrows, including those of fellow show host Candace Parker.

“I think you just did do something,” she said in response to the Heat icon’s words. “Yikes! On national television!”

Luckily, the younger Wade has a few offers to Division I programs already.

While his final year in high school might end in disappointment, he’s got quite a lot of basketball ahead of him to prove he’s got what it takes to compete at the highest level.

