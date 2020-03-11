Dwyane Wade Takes Shot at Sierra Canyon Coach Over Son’s Lack of Playing Time

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has a bone to pick with Sierra Canyon School head coach Andre Chevalier.

That’s because while the Trailblazers advanced to the California state championship earlier this week, Wade’s eldest son, Zaire, didn’t get a chance to contribute in the game.

Sierra Canyon was down 10 with 2 minutes left and came back for the win‼️ They’re back in the state championship 😈 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/IqSOf8t1vu — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) March 11, 2020

The younger Wade didn’t log a single minute in his team’s regional final win over Etiwanda High School.

On Tuesday night, the elder Wade was asked if he would be attending his son’s title game. His answer was quite clear.

Dwyane Wade says on @NBAonTNT that he will not attend Sierra Canyon’s CIF State title game. Zaire Wade did not play in the team’s regional final win over Etiwanda Tuesday night. Clearly Wade has an issue with coach Andre Chevalier and makes it clear here.pic.twitter.com/F8jRsZeBGG — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 11, 2020

“I will not be there,” the elder Wade said when asked if he was going to the game. “My son ain’t playing and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach. So I won’t be there.”

His comments raised a couple eyebrows, including those of fellow show host Candace Parker.

“I think you just did do something,” she said in response to the Heat icon’s words. “Yikes! On national television!”

Luckily, the younger Wade has a few offers to Division I programs already.

While his final year in high school might end in disappointment, he’s got quite a lot of basketball ahead of him to prove he’s got what it takes to compete at the highest level.