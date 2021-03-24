 Report: Miami Heat have inquired about Terrence Ross - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat have inquired about Terrence Ross

Report: Miami Heat have inquired about Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross and Duncan Robinson Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Ross, 30, is having a stellar 2020-21 season in Orlando, averaging a career-best 16.0 points while playing 29.6 minutes per game.

He’s been a key contributor off the bench for a Magic team that currently sits comfortably outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 14-29 record.

These trade rumors follow previous reports that the Heat are offering Mo Harkless, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn to the Brooklyn Nets for injured guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Heat have dropped four straight and are clinging to the No. 6 spot in the East. They have until tomorrow to strike a deal to improve their roster before facing the Portland Trail Blazers.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login