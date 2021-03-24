The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross before Thursday’s trade deadline.

In addition to briefly investigating the cost of Dinwiddie in BK, Miami has also inquired about Orlando’s Terrence Ross per sources. So far Heat offer has included mainly non core pieces similar to previously reported offers for Dinwiddie. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ @AdamNBorai — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 24, 2021

Ross, 30, is having a stellar 2020-21 season in Orlando, averaging a career-best 16.0 points while playing 29.6 minutes per game.

He’s been a key contributor off the bench for a Magic team that currently sits comfortably outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 14-29 record.

These trade rumors follow previous reports that the Heat are offering Mo Harkless, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn to the Brooklyn Nets for injured guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Heat have dropped four straight and are clinging to the No. 6 spot in the East. They have until tomorrow to strike a deal to improve their roster before facing the Portland Trail Blazers.