- Report: Miami Heat have inquired about Terrence Ross
- Report: LaMarcus Aldridge expected to be starting center for Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Toronto Raptors continue to ‘push’ Miami Heat to include Tyler Herro in Kyle Lowry deal
- Udonis Haslem clowns Draymond Green for saying he’s best NBA defender ever
- Report: Miami Heat announce plans to have vaccinated-fans-only sections at upcoming home games
- Dwyane Wade thanks Boosie Badazz for hating on his transgender daughter Zaya
- Report: Miami Heat have had discussions about trading for DeMar DeRozan
- Report: Precious Achiuwa likely to be included in any package for Kyle Lowry
- Report: ‘Growing sense’ Miami Heat end up with LaMarcus Aldridge and one of Kyle Lowry or Victor Oladipo
- Report: Miami Heat among teams that have inquired about Lauri Markkanen
Report: Miami Heat have inquired about Terrence Ross
- Updated: March 24, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross before Thursday’s trade deadline.
In addition to briefly investigating the cost of Dinwiddie in BK, Miami has also inquired about Orlando’s Terrence Ross per sources.
So far Heat offer has included mainly non core pieces similar to previously reported offers for Dinwiddie. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ @AdamNBorai
— Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 24, 2021
Ross, 30, is having a stellar 2020-21 season in Orlando, averaging a career-best 16.0 points while playing 29.6 minutes per game.
He’s been a key contributor off the bench for a Magic team that currently sits comfortably outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 14-29 record.
These trade rumors follow previous reports that the Heat are offering Mo Harkless, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn to the Brooklyn Nets for injured guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
The Heat have dropped four straight and are clinging to the No. 6 spot in the East. They have until tomorrow to strike a deal to improve their roster before facing the Portland Trail Blazers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login