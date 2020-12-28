The Miami Heat are big believers in sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Heat insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel is bullish that the Heat will re-sign Robinson in the offseason.

“Duncan Robinson appears to be different, more of a cornerstone,” Winderman recently wrote. “Also, an argument could be made that no team would better serve his skill set. If I were a gambling man, I would put it at 90 percent or higher that an agreement would be worked out to retain Duncan in free agency. And if there is a trade ahead of that, it would be as part of something bigger, not a matter of shying from the potential cost of his free agency. The Heat have long paid going rates when it come to a team in championship contention. And Duncan’s new contract will kick in when fans (and revenue) are back in the seats.”

Robinson, 26, is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

The flamethrower averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. In addition, he shot a whopping 44.6 percent from deep.

Now, he is building off the momentum from last year. Through two games this season, Robinson is collecting 18.5 points and 5.0 boards per game.

During the Heat’s Christmas Day duel versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Robinson knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half. The display marked the most 3-pointers ever hit in the first half of a Christmas Day game.

Should Robinson keep up the phenomenal play, he should absolutely expect to receive a lucrative extension.