Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had a career campaign last season.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Robinson could earn a ton of money if keeps up his stellar production.

“Another season like last year’s could earn Robinson something in the $18 million to $20 million range annually as a restricted free agent next summer, though if he stays with the Heat, his 2021-22 cap hit would be only $4.7 million regardless of what Miami pays him,” Jackson wrote. “After the 2021-22 season, Robinson’s Heat cap hit in a multiyear deal with Miami then would be equal to his salary in those future seasons.”

Robinson, 26, collected a career-high 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. In addition, he shot a sizzling 44.6 percent from downtown.

The flamethrower showed the world that he is one of the best shooters in the association.

As a matter of fact, Robinson nailed 270 triples last season. Only James Harden and Buddy Hield put up more 3-pointers than him, while Damian Lillard matched him.

Now, Robinson is reportedly seen as one of the top commodities in the trade market.

The Heat highly value the undrafted Robinson.