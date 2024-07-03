Report: Miami Heat favorites to land DeMar DeRozan

The Miami Heat have had a quiet offseason so far, but there’s still time for the team to make an impactful addition ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Star veteran DeMar DeRozan, who spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, is a free agent this offseason, and according to a report, the Heat are seen as “slight favorites” in the race for the six-time All-Star.

“The [Los Angeles] Lakers aggressively pursued Klay Thompson, but Thompson turned down their offer of more years and money from the Lakers to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources,” wrote The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “They’ve now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources.”

While the report is encouraging for those hoping to see DeRozan in Miami, a recent update from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald highlighted a harsh truth.

Not until he signs. But they don't have money he's seeking. Nor do Lakers — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 3, 2024

DeRozan pumped some major life into his career during his stint with the Bulls, earning two All-Star nods and one All-NBA selection in three seasons. He even finished 10th in the MVP race back in the 2021-22 campaign.

This past season, he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He appeared in 79 of a possible 82 games in the regular season and logged a league-high 37.8 minutes per contest.

Adding DeRozan would certainly qualify as a splash, but there are some potential downsides to consider for Miami.

The California native is almost 35 years old, and his fit on the Heat would likely raise some eyebrows. After all, he’s just a 29.6 percent 3-point shooter in his NBA career, and Miami already has two core players (Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo) who aren’t exactly known as lethal 3-point shooters — even if they’re making strides in that department.

Ultimately, however, the Heat may need to make some noise this offseason if they want to be relevant in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season, and making an imperfect addition might be better than making no major addition at all.

DeRozan, who has also played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, is looking to win his first championship in the NBA. The Heat, meanwhile, are trying to get their first since the Big 3 era.