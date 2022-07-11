Report: Heat GM Andy Elisburg seen talking with Nets GM Sean Marks as Miami continues pursuit of Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat are considered one of the more likely landing spots for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The team is clearly interested in acquiring the superstar, and on Monday, Heat general manager Andy Elisburg and Nets general manager Sean Marks were reportedly seen talking in Las Vegas.

The two are in Las Vegas as the NBA’s Summer League continues this week.

Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat's Elisburg and Nets' Marks are going beyond cursory conversation – they're dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven't said the topic, but Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

For many years, the Heat have been seen as a preferred landing spot for stars whenever they become available. The most recent star acquisition the team made was Kyle Lowry last offseason. Before that, the team acquired Jimmy Butler in 2019.

While both of those players are phenomenal in their own respective ways, their talents are not at Durant’s level. Indeed, Durant is seen as a generational talent and one of the best players in the league.

Last season, he proved that he is still among the NBA’s elite, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. However, his team did flame out in the playoffs, losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics in just four games.

Durant is getting up there in age, however, and will turn 34 years old before the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. His window of being the best player on a championship team is certainly closing.

Whether or the not the Heat are a team that wants to try to capitalize on that window while it’s still open remains to be seen. Only time will tell where Durant ends up playing during the upcoming regular season.