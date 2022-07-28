Report: Miami Heat could ‘probably’ swap Duncan Robinson for Davis Bertans straight up

The Miami Heat have been very quiet this offseason, and the truth is that the biggest Heat news as it pertains to player movement has been the departure of big man P.J. Tucker.

Though there have been some really exciting trade rumors lately, nothing has materialized into anything that signals an actual move being made. In fact, a recent report indicated that the current roster is likely what the team will go into the 2022-23 regular season with.

On a recent episode of the “Five on the Floor” podcast, co-hosts Greg Sylvander and Alex Toledo discussed potential backup plans for the Heat. One possibility that was mentioned was a potential deal involving Duncan Robinson and big man Davis Bertans.

“As I trolled around some of the people that I speak to leaguewide, they were like, ‘Hey, that’s a guy you could probably get for Duncan straight up,'” Sylvander said during the show.

Everyone on the show agreed that it’s not a deal they would take if they were running things for the Heat. Ultimately, Robinson’s upside as a shooter is far greater than anything Bertans has proven he can bring to the floor.

Last season, he averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He also shot an abysmal 36.0 percent from the field.

In the end, the truth may be that the 2022-23 season will be one of mediocre excitement for the Heat. While they will surely remain competitive and likely be one of the top seeds in the East during the regular season, it’s hard to envision this team getting over the hump and winning a title.

That, of course, could all change in the blink of an eye if the Heat can actually pull off a trade for one of the superstar players that they clearly are interested in.