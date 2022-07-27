- Report: Miami Heat plan to run it back for 2022-23 season with their current roster
For much of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat have been involved in countless rumors involving potentially available stars elsewhere in the league.
The Heat have been one of the top teams mentioned in reports dealing with both Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. Despite that, it is now being reported that the Heat plan to enter the 2022-23 NBA regular season with the current roster the team has.
The Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for Kevin Durant and Miami plans to run it back with its current roster for next season, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/0jJ63l2qmc
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 27, 2022
Clearly, the Heat have enjoyed very little traction when it comes to the trade discussions that they have had this offseason. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Heat remain “disinclined” to include Bam Adebayo in any deal for Durant.
If the Heat were willing to include Adebayo, trade discussions could likely move forward, but as it stands, it looks like the two sides are simply too far apart.
With that in mind, just because the Heat plan to enter the upcoming campaign with their current roster doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t plan to try to make moves once the regular season begins.
Oftentimes, teams can get better value out of trades during the regular season compared to what they can get in the summer.
Perhaps, Heat team president Pat Riley and the rest of the front office is betting on that.
If the Heat fail to make a move prior to the upcoming season’s trade deadline, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll have a better shot at winning a title. Of course, they came up just short of an NBA Finals berth last season when they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
If the Heat want to win a title this season, some kind of positive change to the roster may have to take place.
