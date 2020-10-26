- Report: Miami Heat coach leaves team to join Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff
- Report: Duncan Robinson considered ‘top commodity’ in NBA trade market
- Report: Miami Heat ‘would hang the phone up’ if Bam Adebayo was asked for in trade
- Report: Miami Heat worked out PAC-12 Freshman of the Year on Sunday
- Orlando Magic star takes jab at Miami Heat’s Pat Riley after ‘asterisk’ comments
- Video: Diehard Miami Heat fan gets team logo tattooed onto his head
- Tyler Herro shows off several new tattoos while on vacation with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
- Pat Riley explains what he actually meant by saying 2020 title will always have ‘asterisk’
- Pat Riley not guaranteeing to bring back Meyers Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. to Miami Heat
- Pat Riley pays LeBron James ultimate compliment in wake of NBA Finals clash
Report: Miami Heat coach leaves team to join Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff
- Updated: October 26, 2020
On Monday, it was reported that Miami Heat assistant coach Dan Craig has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff.
“Ty Lue has been a very busy man since becoming the new Los Angeles Clippers coach,” Mike Robinson of The Ball Out reported. “From the multitude of interviews with media, and also, with assembling his staff. It had been reported that he was looking at former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and Miami Heat assistant coach Dan Craig to join his staff; however, it wasn’t official. Well, now it is, as both Atkinson and Craig have agreed to join his staff, multiple sources tell The Ball Out.”
Craig has been connected to a number of coaching jobs over the past few weeks, and while it is sad to see him go, it is not all that surprising.
Craig started out his career with the Heat as a member of the team’s video department and rose through the ranks to fulfill a crucial coaching role.
Beyond that, he spent a period of time as head coach for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate team.
Prior to leaving Miami to join the Clippers, Craig had been considered a candidate to take over the head coaching jobs of both the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
Now, he’ll head to L.A. to try to help Tyronn Lue and company get the Clippers’ championship aspirations back on track.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login