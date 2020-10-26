On Monday, it was reported that Miami Heat assistant coach Dan Craig has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff.

“Ty Lue has been a very busy man since becoming the new Los Angeles Clippers coach,” Mike Robinson of The Ball Out reported. “From the multitude of interviews with media, and also, with assembling his staff. It had been reported that he was looking at former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and Miami Heat assistant coach Dan Craig to join his staff; however, it wasn’t official. Well, now it is, as both Atkinson and Craig have agreed to join his staff, multiple sources tell The Ball Out.”

Craig has been connected to a number of coaching jobs over the past few weeks, and while it is sad to see him go, it is not all that surprising.

Craig started out his career with the Heat as a member of the team’s video department and rose through the ranks to fulfill a crucial coaching role.

Beyond that, he spent a period of time as head coach for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate team.

Prior to leaving Miami to join the Clippers, Craig had been considered a candidate to take over the head coaching jobs of both the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

Now, he’ll head to L.A. to try to help Tyronn Lue and company get the Clippers’ championship aspirations back on track.