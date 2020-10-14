After the Miami Heat’s improbable run to the NBA Finals, one of their assistant coaches is a hot commodity around the league.

Dan Craig, an assistant to head coach Erik Spoelstra, is being considered as a head coaching candidate by the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition, he has an interview with the Indiana Pacers coming up shortly.

Source tells @miaheatbeat that Dan Craig and Chris Quinn will both be interviewing this week with the Indiana Pacers for their head coach position. Craig is also receiving consideration from the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder for their HC positions. — Christian Hernandez (@ICanBeYourHerro) October 13, 2020

Craig’s story is similar to Spoelstra’s, as he started out in the Heat’s video department and rose through the ranks.

Craig also spent a short stint as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League team. He guided the Skyforce to the league title in the 2015-16 season and claimed the Coach of the Year award.

Last month, Craig also got strong consideration to be the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, a position that ultimately went to Billy Donovan.