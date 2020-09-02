As the Miami Heat look to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks, a member of their coaching staff is reportedly drawing attention from a team that’s looking to rebuild.

Heat assistant coach Dan Craig appears to be a prime candidate to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are “very interested” in Heat assistant Dan Craig for their head coach position according to a source @5ReasonsSports — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) September 2, 2020

Much like Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, Craig never played in the NBA. Also like Spoelstra, Craig started out in the Heat’s video department.

After playing his college ball at Plymouth State University, Craig became the Heat’s assistant video coordinator in 2004. He then got the head video coordinator position in 2006.

Years later, Craig had a short stint as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is the Heat’s NBA G League squad. In the 2015-16 season, he coached the team to the league championship and won the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year Award.

The Bulls finished just 22-43 this season and haven’t made the playoffs in several years.