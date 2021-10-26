Report: Many NBA observers believe Ryan Smith made Dwyane Wade a Utah Jazz owner to ‘appease’ Donovan Mitchell

According to a report, “many league observers” believe that Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith brought Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade into the organization as an attempt to “appease” Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Wade is a mentor of Mitchell’s, which was the case even before Wade joined the organization.

“One source with knowledge of the situation maintained Mitchell had no involvement in Wade purchasing a stake in the team,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “In any case, it’s a move many league observers have viewed as a direct attempt by Smith to appease Mitchell, who first formed a strong connection with Wade through their representation at Creative Artists Agency.”

Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz in April. He has spent a lot of time around the organization since.

Mitchell is one of the NBA’s brightest young talents, and the Jazz surely want to keep him around for a long time. The 25-year-old has completed four seasons at the NBA level and has already been named to two All-Star teams.

So far, Mitchell has career averages of 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He’s a lifetime 43.8 percent shooter from the field and 36.3 percent shooter from deep.

Mitchell is looking to lead the Jazz to an NBA title, and Wade is trying to add another ring to his collection. Wade won three titles during his playing days, and he’s now looking to earn one in a different capacity.