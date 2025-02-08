Miami Heat Rumors

Report: ‘Large majority’ of Heat players are glad Jimmy Butler saga is over as he ‘did not have many allies left’

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The saga between forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat dragged on for several weeks before he was finally dealt to the Golden State Warriors shortly before the trade deadline.

All of the drama between Butler and Miami seemingly drew a lot of negative attention to the franchise, and it might have impacted the Heat’s play on the court, too. From the time Butler made his now infamous postgame comments on Jan. 2 to the time he was traded, the Heat lost more games than they won.

The lion’s share of players in Miami’s locker room are reportedly relieved that they can move on from the Butler debacle, as the veteran seemingly did not have many people on his side by the time his stint with Miami came to a close.

“One thing I know for sure is that the large majority of Heat players are relieved this is over,” Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports wrote via Discord. “Butler did not have many allies left (fewer than one hand). Whether all share their thoughts, publicly, I don’t know.”

The Heat played their first game since the trade became official when they took on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and the team’s performance suggested a need for more scoring firepower.

Miami lost the game in question by 16 points and scored only 86 points as a team. Guard Terry Rozier led all scorers for the Heat with 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from deep off the bench.

Fortunately for the Heat, scoring help is on the way. In the Butler deal, Miami landed forward Andrew Wiggins from the Warriors. Wiggins is having a solid offensive season, as he’s averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

It’s worth noting that Wiggins will also wear Butler’s No. 22 with the Heat. Butler wore that number for the entirety of his stint in Miami.

Wiggins could make his Heat debut in the near future. According to NBA insider Tim Reynolds, Wiggins is aiming to play his first game with his new team when Miami faces off against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday. Miami will have multiple days off before taking on the Celtics.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo reacts to his game-winning shot vs. Spurs: ‘You always dream of moments like that’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade pens message after seeing Tyler Herro’s reaction to being named All-Star
Miami Heat News
Kel'el Ware Miami Heat
Whispers growing that Kel’el Ware has some Victor Wembanyama in him: ‘WARE IS BABY WEMBY’
Miami Heat News
LeBron James Miami Heat
LeBron James showed up at friend’s spot around 3 a.m. in tears, unsure he should have joined Miami Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?