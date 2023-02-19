Report: Kyle Lowry prepared to do ‘whatever role is asked of him’ with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat seem prepared to finish the season with Kyle Lowry playing a key role for the team. He is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup by the end of February.

According to Heat insider Barry Jackson, the franchise seemingly thought about signing Kevin Love and a guard to bolster the roster in anticipation of a deep playoff run. However, it opted to bring in Love and Cody Zeller, two frontcourt players, because of some key developments on the Lowry front.

…Heat decided to sign two bigs, instead of Love and a guard, because Lowry knee has improved (he's targeting return in 8 days or shortly after) and he and team talked through his situation and he will do whatever role is asked of him. Coaches believe he can still help — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 19, 2023

The information from Jackson probably ties in with a recent report that the Heat were soliciting input on buyout candidate Russell Westbrook, which likely implied that they were looking into the possibility of adding the former MVP. As it turned out, Miami reportedly received concerning feedback about the point guard.

While some fans would have liked to see the Heat take a chance on Westbrook, his roster fit would have been a huge question mark, especially considering what he lacks as a spacer. Two of Miami’s best players and closers, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, already struggle to hit outside shots.

In addition, the nine-time All-Star showed during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers that he needed the ball in his hands to be effective. For that reason, Westbrook would have probably found it challenging to thrive in Miami, despite the team having one of the best coaching staffs in the league.

Now that the Westbrook question has seemingly been answered, Lowry’s standing with the franchise seems a bit clearer. The former champion will likely continue to help the squad in whatever way he can, as Jackson mentioned.

Hopefully, Lowry can turn things around when he returns to the court. The 36-year-old is in the midst of one of his worst seasons in years. He is averaging just 12.0 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Miami will likely need him to be more effective and efficient if it wants to gain some ground in the playoff race.