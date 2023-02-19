Report: Kyle Lowry hopes to return to Miami Heat lineup by end of month

The Miami Heat may have Kyle Lowry back in the fold before the end of the month, as the veteran point guard is reportedly hoping to return from his injury by then.

More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 19, 2023

Lowry has been out since early February because of a left knee issue. He has missed the Heat’s last six games.

If the recent report is accurate, it would spell good news for the organization. Original estimates had him missing not just the rest of the month, but also “likely some time beyond that.”

It’s unclear if the 36-year-old playmaker will be slotted back into the starting lineup once he is good to go. Chances are Lowry will move back into that role again, as he has started all 44 contests he has appeared in this campaign.

With Lowry out, Gabe Vincent has seen an increased role. The fourth-year pro has done a decent job, averaging 14.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 triples per game in the past six matches. However, Vincent’s inefficient shooting (38.8 percent from the field over that stretch) is worth noting as well.

While Lowry has also been inefficient from the field this season, converting just 39.6 percent of his shots, he has proven to be the better floor general, as he is dishing out 5.3 assists per match.

Hopefully, there are no hard feelings between the franchise and the veteran after reports of the front office trying to ship him away prior to the trade deadline made the rounds. Of course, the former champion didn’t end up being dealt, as the Heat had a very quiet trade deadline.

The roster is shaping up for the Heat after a couple of frontcourt reinforcements were brought in on Sunday.

Miami is certainly hoping that its group has enough talent to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat have a 32-27 record, which is good for just seventh in the East. If they want an outright playoff berth without going through the play-in tournament, they will need to rack up more wins in their remaining 23 games this season.