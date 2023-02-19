Report: Kevin Love and Cody Zeller both signing with Miami Heat, as Love expects to play ‘sizable role’ in frontcourt rotation

The Miami Heat appear to have been busy during the All-Star break so far, as they are reportedly adding veterans Kevin Love and Cody Zeller to the roster.

After a quiet trade deadline for Miami, it’s good to see the team make some moves.

Winning the Love sweepstakes

Not long after the Heat emerged as the leaders to sign Love, the squad is reportedly landing the former NBA champion.

After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/c1Ff4tLfKP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

The 34-year-old recently requested a contract buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing his spot in the rotation in favor of younger players. Once the buyout became official, rumors of him going to the Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers immediately surfaced.

It seems that Miami won the Love sweepstakes because of the team’s ability to provide him with a significant role, something he clearly valued when looking for a new home.

Love’s expectation is that he can play a sizable role in the Heat’s frontcourt rotation as they push into the Eastern Conference playoffs. Love talked with the Sixers too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

Love also confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing excitement to take his talents to South Florida.

Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! https://t.co/VAnH9mRU9D — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 19, 2023

The veteran big man looks primed to address some of the weaknesses that have plagued the Heat since the start of the regular season. Currently, Miami ranks near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point shooting efficiency and rebounding, both of which are Love’s strengths.

In 41 games with the Cavs this season, he shot 35.4 percent from deep and hauled in 12.3 boards per 36 minutes. Last season, he shot 39.2 percent from deep.

It’s still unclear what role Love will play for Miami. With the Cavs, he had embraced a bench role starting in the 2021-22 campaign after being a full-time starter for most of his illustrious career. The Heat coaching staff might consider slotting him into the starting power forward position, but there’s certainly a chance that he’ll play off the bench.

Either way, he is expected to give the Heat some needed help, especially considering his championship pedigree and veteran leadership.

Adding another big body

To further bolster the frontcourt, Miami is also reportedly bringing in Zeller, a free agent who last played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 campaign.

It is – or technically, will be – done. As @wojespn just said, AP can confirm Kevin Love intends to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers. And, per source, Cody Zeller is now targeting signing with the Heat as well. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 19, 2023

The Heat are planning to also sign free agent center Cody Zeller on Monday, as @ByTimReynolds reports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

The 30-year-old center began his NBA career in 2013 after getting drafted with the fourth overall pick of that year’s draft. He has career averages of 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

With Love and Zeller reportedly coming to town, the Heat look set at power forward and center. It remains to be seen if they will look to make some more roster moves to shore up the other positions.