Report: Kendrick Nunn unlikely to return to Miami Heat next season

The end of the marriage between the Miami Heat and guard Kendrick Nunn seems imminent.

“Keeping Kendrick Nunn, on the other hand, seems hugely unlikely,” wrote John Hollinger of The Athletic. The Heat will be hard-capped on any sign-and-trade and, in any event, would go deep in the tax if it re-signed him at his market value and made the moves above. He is effectively an unrestricted free agent at this point.

The Heat are expected to be in the driver’s seat to land star free agent Kyle Lowry.

Of course, Lowry will command significant money. The 2019 champion averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.

As a result of the cap mechanics and potential deals the Heat will make, the team’s ability to retain Nunn will be difficult. Furthermore, the youngster is anticipated to receive interest from other teams.

Nunn, 25, has averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from downtown in two years with the Heat. He’s started over 100 games for Miami during that span.

The undrafted gem has thrived in the Heat’s system and made a name for himself across the league.