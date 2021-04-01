The Miami Heat missed out acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline.

It appears Butler’s main target was Lowry before Heat newcomer Victor Oladipo.

“A source in Butler’s camp said that his main target was Kyle Lowry during the trade deadline, but Butler is open and excited to see what he and Oladipo can do together,” wrote Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report. “While Lowry was heavily linked to the Heat and preferred to be traded there, sources say that he never explicitly said ‘Miami or bust,’ and a deal would have been completed if there was that explicitness. Lowry had no issues staying in Toronto or playing in Philadelphia.”

Certainly, Butler is the Heat’s best player.

The veteran carried the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals in his first year in Miami. Furthermore, he led the Heat to two victories against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

The Heat seem eager to pair Butler with some of the top talent around the league. Butler is pumped to play alongside Oladipo, who is set to make his debut on Thursday night.

Although the Heat struck out on Lowery at the trade deadline, they reportedly are confident they can sign him in the offseason. Lowry is gathering 17.0 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

The Heat hold a 24-24 record.