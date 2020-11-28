The Miami Heat recently signed star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $195.6 million.

Adebayo, who made his first All-Star team last season, has quickly become a crucial part of Miami’s core.

Heat president Pat Riley explained that the decision to extend Adebayo’s contract was a “no-brainer.”

“That’s great for the HEAT, great for the fans and great for @Bam1of1.” – Riley (cont’d) — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 28, 2020

Adebayo, 23, had a breakout year during the 2019-20 season and helped lead Miami to an NBA Finals appearance.

Last season, the University of Kentucky product averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. All of those numbers were career-highs for Adebayo.

Now, Miami has locked him up for the foreseeable future as it attempts to make another run to the NBA Finals during the 2020-21 season.