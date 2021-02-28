The Houston Rockets could try to trade Victor Oladipo, as some around the NBA think he will sign with the Miami Heat this offseason.

Oladipo will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 season and reportedly has interest in coming to Miami.

"Some around the league think Victor Oladipo could be a candidate to sign a contract with the Miami Heat during the upcoming free-agency period. So one has to imagine that the Rockets will look to move the two-time All-Star." (Via @PompeyOnSixers )

For Houston, who is currently in a rebuild, unloading Oladipo for anything would be better than losing him in free agency for nothing.

The Rockets acquired Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers in the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Houston has struggled mightily as of late, as it has lost 10 consecutive games to fall to 11-20 on the season.

Oladipo has been solid this year, as he is averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

If a contender is willing to part with an asset to have Oladipo down the stretch of this season, the Rockets could pounce on the offer.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for March 25th.