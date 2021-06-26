Report: Houston Rockets are potential landing spot for Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro’s name has been involved in some trade rumors recently as the Miami Heat look to upgrade their roster after a disappointing 2020-21 season.

Now, a new report has revealed one team that could be a potential landing spot for the 21-year-old.

The Miami #Heat will be open to trading Tyler Herro this offseason. Per sources to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Houston #Rockets are a potential landing spot for him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 26, 2021

Although Herro might not have taken the leap this season that many expected him to, he still had a pretty decent season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

The University of Kentucky product struggled in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, only averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 31.6 percent from the field as well as from beyond the arc.

Heat president Pat Riley labeled Herro as a “core player” of the team recently, which might make it difficult to convince Riley and the Heat to part ways with the guard.

Should the Rockets and Heat engage in a deal surrounding Herro, it will be interesting to see what type of package the Heat receives.