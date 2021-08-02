Report: Heat, Bulls and Mavericks expected to show interest in Dennis Schroder

The Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks are expected to show interest in free agent guard Dennis Schroder.

“Chicago, Miami and Dallas are among the teams expected to show interest in Schröder, who shot 33.5% from three last season,” wrote Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Schroder, 27, played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. It was his first year with the Purple and Gold.

Although there was initial optimism in the partnership, things didn’t end so well at the end of the season. Most notably, the Lakers’ pursuit to defend their title ceased in a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

However, Schroder’s lack of help for the shorthanded Lakers in the series debilitated his reputation. He averaged just 14.3 points, 3.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game in the 2021 playoffs.

Most notably, the guard went scoreless in Game 5 of the Lakers-Suns’ first-round battle.

Although Schroder’s value has gone down across the league, he is still expected to be pursued by other teams. In fact, the New York Knicks reportedly intensely watched him last year.

The Heat are reportedly on the edge of acquiring Toronto Raptors stalwart Kyle Lowry, who is also being eyed by the Mavericks. Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season.

As for Schroder, the international product has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 boards per game.