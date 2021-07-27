Report: Goran Dragic has ‘lots of fans’ in front offices of Mavericks and Pelicans

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic reportedly has a good number of fans within the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks organizations.

“And Goran Dragic could end up on the open market if the Heat need cap space,” wrote Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “He is another of those desired veteran point guards and has lots of fans in front offices, including in New Orleans and Dallas, where countryman [Luka] Doncic plays.”

Miami has a club option on Dragic for the 2021-22 season. It is unclear which direction the organization is leaning in that regard. However, there is no debating that Dragic has been a key player for the Heat for several seasons.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He made 43.2 percent of shots from the field and 37.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

There is a premium on shooting in today’s NBA, and Dragic provides that. He has shot 36.4 percent from deep in his career.

If Miami wanted to buy itself some extra options, the organization could pick up Dragic’s player option for next season and proceed to explore trades for him.

If the Pelicans and Mavericks are deeply interested, perhaps one of those teams would be willing to pay a high price for the 35-year-old.

Miami has a pivotal offseason ahead.