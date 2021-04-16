Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade became a part of the Utah Jazz’s ownership group on Friday, but there are some contingencies connected to his role.

Wade reportedly is not allowed to be a part of Utah’s basketball operations as long as he is still an NBA analyst for TNT.

It’s possible that Wade will stay out of basketball operations to continue his television gig, but he could also leave TNT in order to be more involved in the basketball side of things in Utah.

Wade’s decision was met by disappointment from Heat owner Micky Arison who wanted Wade to be a part of the ownership group in Miami.

Still, Wade will now enter a new venture in his life after his playing career brought three NBA titles to the Heat.

A 13-time All-Star, Wade will have a new challenge working in the ownership and front office in Utah, but it is certain that he will always have ties to the Heat organization.