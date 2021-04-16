 Micky Arison admits he's 'disappointed' Dwyane Wade decided not to join Miami Heat ownership - Heat Nation
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison revealed that he is “disappointed” that Heat legend Dwyane Wade decided to join the Utah Jazz’s ownership group.

Arison explained that he had discussed Wade joining Miami’s ownership after he retired, but that Wade wasn’t ready to commit at the time.

However, Arison did wish the Heat legend luck and believes that Wade will be a part of the Heat for life.

A 13-time All-Star, Wade brought three championships to Miami during his playing career.

He was also named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and is one of the greatest players in Heat history.

While it will be strange to see Wade affiliated with another team, Arison is correct in saying that Wade will be a Heat “lifer.”

