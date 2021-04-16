Miami Heat owner Micky Arison revealed that he is “disappointed” that Heat legend Dwyane Wade decided to join the Utah Jazz’s ownership group.

Arison explained that he had discussed Wade joining Miami’s ownership after he retired, but that Wade wasn’t ready to commit at the time.

I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement. We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. 1/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

However, Arison did wish the Heat legend luck and believes that Wade will be a part of the Heat for life.

Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer. 2/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

A 13-time All-Star, Wade brought three championships to Miami during his playing career.

He was also named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and is one of the greatest players in Heat history.

While it will be strange to see Wade affiliated with another team, Arison is correct in saying that Wade will be a Heat “lifer.”