- Micky Arison admits he’s ‘disappointed’ Dwyane Wade decided not to join Miami Heat ownership
- Report: Dwyane Wade previously said he ‘would love’ to join Miami Heat ownership group
- Report: Dwyane Wade purchases ownership stake in Utah Jazz
- Bam Adebayo discloses how Udonis Haslem forced him to speak up in huddle so he could learn to lead Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo admits he still talks ‘s–t’ to Jayson Tatum about monster block in last year’s playoffs
- Dwyane Wade reacts to Kevin Durant investing in company that grew from $1.6 billion to $100 billion
- Report: Isaiah Thomas receiving interest from Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks
- Dwyane Wade unveils conversations he’s had with Paul George about his playoff mishaps
- Report: Miami Heat release injury update on Jimmy Butler after scary moment vs. Phoenix Suns
- Ja Morant expresses no sympathy for Miami Heat having to play 8 games in 12 days
Micky Arison admits he’s ‘disappointed’ Dwyane Wade decided not to join Miami Heat ownership
- Updated: April 16, 2021
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison revealed that he is “disappointed” that Heat legend Dwyane Wade decided to join the Utah Jazz’s ownership group.
Arison explained that he had discussed Wade joining Miami’s ownership after he retired, but that Wade wasn’t ready to commit at the time.
I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement. We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. 1/2
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021
However, Arison did wish the Heat legend luck and believes that Wade will be a part of the Heat for life.
Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer. 2/2
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021
A 13-time All-Star, Wade brought three championships to Miami during his playing career.
He was also named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and is one of the greatest players in Heat history.
While it will be strange to see Wade affiliated with another team, Arison is correct in saying that Wade will be a Heat “lifer.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login