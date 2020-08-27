- Report: Dwyane Wade Has Been ‘Actively Involved’ With Players in NBA Bubble
The NBA has been going through unprecedented changes in recent days as it figures out how to confront systemic racism inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Although he’s not in the bubble, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has been widely involved behind the scenes.
Been told that Dwyane Wade has been actively involved and connected in the conversations/calls here in Orlando. Players actively seeking a variety of voices from inside and outside the bubble.
— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 27, 2020
NBA action came to a halt on Wednesday.
The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the world by choosing to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. All the other teams that were supposed to play on Wednesday saw their contests rescheduled.
Wade, 38, commended the players for their bold and courageous moves.
At one point, it appeared that the remainder of the playoffs was in jeopardy. However, players ultimately decided that they wanted to maintain postseason play.
Heat big man Udonis Haslem reportedly played a huge role in swaying NBA stars to save the season. It appears he got a helping hand from Wade, who retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.
The Heat have advanced to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping the Indiana Pacers.
