Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks’ unprecedented decision to sit out Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The former Finals MVP voiced his support and love for his fellow NBA brethren.

Wade, 38, is not shy in using his voice on social justice matters.

The Bucks’ decision to boycott Wednesday’s playoff game came as players around the league called for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.

Blake, 29, was the subject of police brutality as he was fired at numerous times in front of his children.

It will be interesting to see how players react in the aftermath of the league’s decision to reschedule all the games that are supposed to take to place on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed his anger in a passionate way following the Bucks’ consequential move.

Furthermore, some players on the Toronto Raptors are considering departing the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The Heat were scheduled to face the winner of the Bucks-Magic series in the second round of the playoffs.