Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem reportedly played a pivotal role in getting players to change their minds on boycotting the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Can report, along with @GregSylvander, that Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) was instrumental in speaking with key players, hearing concerns while working out a way to resume the NBA season. This comes from several people involved in the process. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) August 27, 2020

It was reported that the rest of the season was in jeopardy after players boycotted several playoff games on Wednesday.

Among those campaigning to end the season was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who sent the world an impassioned message about his anger regarding systemic racism on Wednesday afternoon. In addition, the four-time MVP hinted that players would not resume the playoffs.

Yet, the NBA brotherhood decided to restart the season on Thursday.

Haslem, 40, doesn’t get much playing time on the court. However, his influence and leadership amongst players are invaluable.

While there’s no proof that Haslem and James spoke together regarding the boycott plans, they have a strong public friendship and have worked together on social justice projects in the past.

The pair played together on the Heat from 2010 to 2014 and won two championships during that time.

The Heat swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.