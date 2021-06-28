Report: Duncan Robinson was ‘seriously considered’ for roster spot on Team USA over Kevin Love

The Miami Heat will have one representative on Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Olympics in big man Bam Adebayo.

However, the Heat apparently nearly had two representatives.

Based on a report, Duncan Robinson was considered for one of the finals spots on the roster.

As the Team USA roster appears finalized, I can report that Duncan Robinson was seriously considered for one of the final spots on the roster, per league source. Presumably in place of Kevin Love. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 28, 2021

While Robinson is surely one of the best young shooters in the NBA, it would have been something of a surprise to see him on the Team USA roster.

After all, the roster is filled with All-NBA players, former champions and other highly decorated stars.

Still, Robinson would have undoubtedly helped Team USA from a shooting standpoint. This past regular season, the 27-year-old pro averaged 13.1 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

While Robinson may be disappointed to not make the cut for Team USA, he still has a big summer ahead of him.

Robinson is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and some believe that he could net a contract worth as much as $20 million per year.