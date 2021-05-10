Duncan Robinson has been a key member of the Miami Heat for the past couple of seasons, and it could be hard for the team to retain him this offseason.

The sharpshooter could command a big contract via free agency this summer.

“Duncan Robinson, who’s going to be a restricted free agent this summer, which means Miami can match any offer sheet he signs. … This could be a $20 million a year player,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “Remember, teams are going to put an offer sheet out there that they hope Miami wouldn’t match. That’s going to be difficult to pry him away from Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra.”

Robinson, 27, is a tremendous success story. He went undrafted in 2018 after three seasons at the University of Michigan.

The Heat signed him to be a part of their Summer League team, then inked him to a two-way contract. He barely played for the Heat during the 2018-19 season.

Last year, however, Robinson blossomed, shooting a white-hot 44.6 percent from 3-point range. His outside shooting helped the Heat unexpectedly reach the NBA Finals.

This season, he has largely maintained his marksmanship, averaging 13.0 points per game and hitting on 40.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The Heat will have some other personnel decisions to make this summer, as former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo will also be a free agent and could attract a big contract himself.