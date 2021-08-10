Report: Chances are ‘slim to none’ that NBA voids Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball deals

It was recently reported that the Miami Heat’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal was going to be investigated by the NBA for possible tampering violations.

The Chicago Bulls’ acquisition of point guard Lonzo Ball is also reportedly being investigated by the NBA for the same reasons.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the chances of either of these deals being voided by the league.

“Slim to none,” wrote Stein. “‘Unwinding’ one of these deals, to use the insider term for dismantling an NBA transaction, is probably the only measure that the league could take to truly dissuade such overt rule-breaking, but no one I’ve encountered in recent days expects either sign-and-trade to be rescinded after both deals were publicly announced as complete.”

The Heat sent point guard Goran Dragic and big man Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry.

Lowry has long been a target for the Heat, and the organization was finally able to acquire him. The 35-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season.

He will fit in nicely with the Heat as the team looks to establish itself as a contender in the league once again.

Although the initial reporting of these investigations surely scared many Heat and Bulls fans, it seems like they all can now breathe a sigh of relief.