- Report: ‘A deal or 2’ is on the horizon for the Miami Heat
- Report: Nemanja Bjelica and Rudy Gay remain targets to bolster Miami Heat’s PF slot
- Bam Adebayo says Miami Heat ‘get complacent’ with leads following collapse vs. Warriors
- Report: One member of Miami Heat front office has expressed interest in trading for Lonzo Ball
- Video: Stephen Curry hits ice-cold dagger in overtime to put away Miami Heat
- Andre Iguodala on facing off against Stephen Curry: ‘I’m getting old, I hope he doesn’t embarrass me’
- Report: Miami Heat are ‘definite dark horse’ to land Andre Drummond
- Dwyane Wade on Anthony Edwards: ‘I definitely think he can be a better player than I was’
- Video: Jimmy Butler tells Dwyane Wade he’s ‘tired of being compared’ to him
- Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green
Report: ‘A deal or 2’ is on the horizon for the Miami Heat
- Updated: February 18, 2021
The Miami Heat came into the 2020-21 NBA season with high expectations after defying the odds and making it all the way to the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla.
Those high expectations have not been met so far this season, with the team sitting at 11-17 heading into tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Heat’s struggles have sparked rumors of the team potentially shaking things up ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25.
Spoke today to several people around NBA who have regular interactions with Heat.
Consensus: A deal or 2 is coming, but not a panic deal.
They seem to have more confidence in front office to do the smart thing than many fans currently do.
Will discuss on streams tonight.
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 18, 2021
A few names have been linked to the Heat recently, with Rudy Gay and Andre Drummond arguably the most notable. Drummond might be headed for a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers if a trade cannot be made before next month’s deadline.
There seems to be no doubt that the defending Eastern Conference champions will be active before the trade deadline as it has become clear that some changes are needed to right the ship in Miami.
The real question moving forward is what the team is willing to give up in trades and if they’ll be serious suitors for the best players available. Miami’s season might hinge on what can be done between now and March 25.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login