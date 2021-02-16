The Miami Heat have not lived up to expectations this season after shocking the world with an NBA Finals appearance in Orlando, Fla. in October.

The defending Eastern Conference champions are currently sporting a record of 11-16 and could be among the teams very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Veteran Rudy Gay of the San Antonio Spurs could be an attractive target for Miami.

The Heat have expressed interest in trading for Rudy Gay, per sources. There are multiple players on the Spurs that can be had for very little. Lamarcus Aldridge is also an option. Both Gay & LMA are on expiring deals. Heat have multiple contracts to help match@5ReasonsSports — Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) February 16, 2021

Gay is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game off the bench for the Spurs this season.

Although the Spurs remain in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference at 16-11, the storied franchise could look to move veterans like Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge.

With the Heat struggling to get back to the form they had in the NBA bubble, Pat Riley and company may continue to be a team mentioned in trade rumors over the next few weeks.

Miami could drastically shake things up or make a minor move in an attempt to right the ship.