- Report: Miami Heat are ‘definite’ dark horse to land Andre Drummond
- Dwyane Wade on Anthony Edwards: ‘I definitely think he can be a better player than I was’
- Video: Jimmy Butler tells Dwyane Wade he’s ‘tired of being compared’ to him
- Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green
- Report: Miami Heat expressing interest in trading for Rudy Gay
- Report: Miami Heat have best odds to land Blake Griffin if traded by Detroit Pistons
- Report: Miami Heat pursued Marcus Morris ‘hard’ in offseason, thought they had him ‘locked in’
- Video: Tyler Herro hilariously tries to sneak in practice free throw vs. Clippers
- Report: Clippers make big starting lineup change ahead of Monday’s game vs. Heat
- Gabrielle Union blown away by Dwyane Wade’s epic Valentine’s Day trip
Report: Miami Heat are ‘definite’ dark horse to land Andre Drummond
- Updated: February 17, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly a dark horse candidate to land Cleveland Cavaliers disgruntled star Andre Drummond.
“One league source also told FortyEightMinutes that the Miami Heat are a ‘definite darkhorse’ in the Drummond sweepstakes,” wrote Sam Amico of fortyeightmminutes.com. “They have the salaries to make a deal work and would pursue Drummond in the event of a buyout, the source said.”
Drummond, 27, is sitting out until the Cavs can find a way to reroute the big man. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the mix to trade for Drummond.
However, Drummond may have more suitors in the event of a buyout, which seems more realistic at the moment.
However, one recent report did indicate that the two teams have discussed the possibility of a deal.
Miami and Cleveland have spoken about a Andre Drummond deal. pic.twitter.com/YKNEL0wPc4
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 17, 2021
The Heat could certainly use the help. After going to the NBA Finals last season, the Heat have a disappointing 11-16 record this season.
Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 boards per contest this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login