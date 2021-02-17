The Miami Heat are reportedly a dark horse candidate to land Cleveland Cavaliers disgruntled star Andre Drummond.

“One league source also told FortyEightMinutes that the Miami Heat are a ‘definite darkhorse’ in the Drummond sweepstakes,” wrote Sam Amico of fortyeightmminutes.com. “They have the salaries to make a deal work and would pursue Drummond in the event of a buyout, the source said.”

Drummond, 27, is sitting out until the Cavs can find a way to reroute the big man. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the mix to trade for Drummond.

However, Drummond may have more suitors in the event of a buyout, which seems more realistic at the moment.

However, one recent report did indicate that the two teams have discussed the possibility of a deal.

Miami and Cleveland have spoken about a Andre Drummond deal. pic.twitter.com/YKNEL0wPc4 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 17, 2021

The Heat could certainly use the help. After going to the NBA Finals last season, the Heat have a disappointing 11-16 record this season.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 boards per contest this season.