Report: Salary Cap Enthusiast Confirms Miami Heat Likely Won’t Extend Bam Adebayo This Year

Earlier this summer it was reported that the Miami Heat may not extend the contract of All-Star big man Bam Adebayo this year.

The reason why is because extending Adebayo’s contract this year could impact Miami’s ability to be a big player in free agency next year.

The 2021 free-agency class is expected to be one of the most talented in years with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo headlining the entire group.

The Heat have made their intent to go after Antetokounmpo quite clear.

According to one cap expert, the report regarding Miami’s plans for Adebayo are absolutely true. He even broken down how Miami’s strategy would play out in an ideal scenario.

Rumors MIA may not extend Bam Adebayo this summer are true. They’re also obvious. If they extend, his 2021 salary reduces cap room. If not, only his $15M cap hold eats up room; then, AFTER signing Giannis (!), Bam could get exact same amount. It’s all timing… This is not news! — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) August 5, 2020

As long as there is an understanding with the player/agent, there won’t be hard feelings. The key is show that player how holding off on an extension benefits the team. This one is a no brainer and knowing Miami, he will be compensated very nice for the delay. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 5, 2020

Surely, the Heat see Adebayo as part of their long-term future. The timing of when they sign him has nothing to do with how highly they regard the 23-year-old big man.

After all, Adebayo is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best big men in the NBA.

In a dream scenario, the Heat would be able to sign Antetokounmpo and retain Adebayo for many years to come.

If their plans come to fruition, then Miami would once again be home to a Big 3 team. This time, it would be the aforementioned players teamed up with current Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Without a doubt, that trio would make one of the most formidable units in recent memory.