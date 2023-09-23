Report: Several teams showing interest in Tyler Herro amid Damian Lillard trade rumors

Tyler Herro reportedly remains front and center in the Miami Heat’s efforts to make a trade for Damian Lillard.

One NBA insider said if the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers combine for a multi-team trade that sends Lillard to Miami, the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and/or Brooklyn Nets may become involved in discussions that include Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., among others.

“Keep an eye on Utah playing a potential role in a three- or four-team outcome of these Lillard conversations,” wrote Jake Fischer. “If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat, sources said. And there are plenty of executives who’d rather take Miami’s best package, if the Heat are so willing, that could include Herro and Nikola Jovic to go with Jaquez, Caleb Martin and more.”

Herro has long been reported as Miami’s preferred centerpiece for making a trade for Lillard, but the Trail Blazers have shown very little interest in taking on the 23-year-old and his big contract. That is why a multi-team deal might be the best avenue for all involved, with Portland reportedly recently re-engaging talks with several other teams.

The Bulls, for one, reportedly have been trying to get involved in the trade scenarios. The Nets also were one of the earliest teams mentioned that could help facilitate a Lillard deal the Trail Blazers would find palatable.

Lillard requested a trade from Portland almost three months ago, but with NBA training camps about to open and the start of the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, a renewed sense of urgency seems to have developed. A report this week said a trade could be made within 24 hours but as of yet has not happened.

Miami’s entire offseason has revolved around acquiring the 33-year-old to add another star to play with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Though waiting may have cost the Heat some other opportunities to fortify their roster, their patience may finally pay off.

Herro averaged 20.1 points per game last season and is coming off an injury that knocked him out of the playoffs in the first game of the first round. He looks to be healthy and has been active on social media potentially regarding the trade talks and his status with the Heat.

A multi-team trade may be more difficult to execute than a swap between just two clubs, but it looks like it will be the only way for a Lillard deal to happen. Whether that occurs before camps open likely will depend on the activity over the next few days.