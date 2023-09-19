Report: Miami Heat want clarity on Damian Lillard situation before adding more to roster

Star point guard Damian Lillard is still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving the Miami Heat in a situation where they can’t be sure what their roster is going to look like when the 2023-24 season rolls around.

The veteran requested a trade to the Heat months ago, but Miami and Portland haven’t been able to find enough common ground in trade discussions. The Heat have been handcuffed by the situation virtually all offseason, causing them to miss chances to sign several key players.

They reportedly would like clarity on Lillard’s future before adding more to their roster.

Regarding Oubre going to Philadelphia, Heat isn't believed to have strongly pursued. One rep for another player said Heat ideally would like Lillard clarity before adding more, though that's not primary reason for Heat's Oubre decision. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 18, 2023

Many players the Heat were linked to earlier this offseason have since signed elsewhere.

If Miami does ultimately land Lillard, it’s likely going to cost the team some key players. For that reason, the Heat undoubtedly would have loved a chance to address those losses when there were still a handful of solid free agents to choose from. Unfortunately, that ship has more or less sailed.

Recent reporting on Lillard has been a bit chaotic. According to one report, the Blazers still want a massive package from the Heat, but according to another, the two teams have gained some traction lately.

There has also been some buzz linking other teams to Lillard, something that hasn’t happened much since the seven-time All-Star made his preferred landing spot clear. While it’s certainly possible that other teams are keeping an eye on the sharpshooter, it’s also possible that the Blazers are overstating their options in order to get a better package from Miami.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. He has spent his entire career with the Blazers but is ready to move on.

While the Heat’s offseason has been impacted by the Lillard trade saga, they likely won’t mind in the end if they find themselves with a trio featuring Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Lillard. With the season getting closer, perhaps more clarity on the Blazers guard will soon become available.