Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat want clarity on Damian Lillard situation before adding more to roster

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Damian Lillard

Star point guard Damian Lillard is still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving the Miami Heat in a situation where they can’t be sure what their roster is going to look like when the 2023-24 season rolls around.

The veteran requested a trade to the Heat months ago, but Miami and Portland haven’t been able to find enough common ground in trade discussions. The Heat have been handcuffed by the situation virtually all offseason, causing them to miss chances to sign several key players.

They reportedly would like clarity on Lillard’s future before adding more to their roster.

Many players the Heat were linked to earlier this offseason have since signed elsewhere.

If Miami does ultimately land Lillard, it’s likely going to cost the team some key players. For that reason, the Heat undoubtedly would have loved a chance to address those losses when there were still a handful of solid free agents to choose from. Unfortunately, that ship has more or less sailed.

Recent reporting on Lillard has been a bit chaotic. According to one report, the Blazers still want a massive package from the Heat, but according to another, the two teams have gained some traction lately.

There has also been some buzz linking other teams to Lillard, something that hasn’t happened much since the seven-time All-Star made his preferred landing spot clear. While it’s certainly possible that other teams are keeping an eye on the sharpshooter, it’s also possible that the Blazers are overstating their options in order to get a better package from Miami.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. He has spent his entire career with the Blazers but is ready to move on.

While the Heat’s offseason has been impacted by the Lillard trade saga, they likely won’t mind in the end if they find themselves with a trio featuring Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Lillard. With the season getting closer, perhaps more clarity on the Blazers guard will soon become available.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic
Report: Trail Blazers could put Jusuf Nurkic on trade block in addition to Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Cole Swider
Cole Swider expresses confidence in being able to help Miami Heat in multiple ways
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard
Kevin Love addresses Miami Heat roster uncertainty amid Damian Lillard trade talks
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard and James Harden
NBA commissioner Adam Silver shows disapproval of Damian Lillard’s and James Harden’s trade requests
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?