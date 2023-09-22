Videos

Woj drops truth bomb on Miami Heat’s recent pursuit of Damian Lillard

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
4 Min Read
Damian Lillard

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently offered an update on the latest trade talks surrounding Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

According to Wojnarowski, recently escalated talks surrounding the seven-time All-Star do not involve the Miami Heat.

“Those talks have intensified this week with Damian Lillard, but still, there’s no trade imminent,” Wojnarowski said. “We talked about this throughout the summer that this would pick up once we got past Labor Day and training camp – the opening of training camp – loomed. And that’s exactly what’s happened.

“You have Portland trying to – listen not only talk to teams who have an interest in Lillard, but lots of teams who’d like to get in on a bigger deal. Can they pick up a couple draft picks to take on some money? Is there a need that they have that they can get in a three or four team trade? So, Portland, they’re exhausting all of those conversations this week. They’re certainly behaving like a team that wants to get a deal done, that is trying to get a deal done before training camp.

“Now, so far the one element that has not been a part of these talks are the Miami Heat. But we know in trade talks and conversations that can change in one moment with one call.”

Miami has been tabbed as a suitor for Lillard for quite some time, and it was reported that the star guard would request a trade to the Heat even if he were dealt to another team this offseason.

Miami’s offer likely centers around former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, draft picks and possibly some young players such as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

However, the Blazers and Heat have yet to come to terms on a deal this offseason, and it appears that other teams are at least attempting to enter the Lillard sweepstakes.

A seven-time All-NBA selection, Lillard is still one of the best guards in the NBA. He averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The Heat could use Lillard given the fact that they let guard Gabe Vincent walk in free agency this offseason. Vincent signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Kyle Lowry entering the final season of his contract and dealing with injuries woes in the 2022-23 season, the Heat need a more proven option at the point guard position.

While Lillard may want to play for Miami, he doesn’t have all of the leverage in this trade scenario.

The Blazers have Lillard under contract well beyond the 2023-24 season, which means they could hold onto him until they find a deal they believe is worthy of moving him.

Plus, Lillard doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, so he can’t have the final say on where he ends up playing.

That puts Miami in a tough spot, even if the team wants to make a deal for Lillard. The Blazers could simply reject Miami’s offer if they find one that they deem to be better.

For now, Heat fans will need to wait and see how these latest Lillard trade talks play out.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
David Aldridge rips Miami Heat fans who think Tyler Herro-led offer is good trade for Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Jamal Cain
Miami Heat fans will love Jamal Cain’s words on how he’s improved this offseason
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro’s cryptic social media post following report that Damian Lillard will be traded in less than 24 hours
Miami Heat News
Austin Rivers
Austin Rivers: ‘I would do anything to play for the Miami Heat’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?