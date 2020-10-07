Although the Miami Heat are on the cusp of getting eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, they have become heavily respected due to their magical playoff run.

As a matter of fact, some executives believe the Heat have become the most appealing spot for impending free agents or disgruntled stars.

“Front office executives around the league believe the Heat have become the league’s top destination for the next star with a wandering eye,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported. “Maybe it will be a free agent. Or maybe a player under contract who will seek a trade in 2021, since the Heat have good young players who could be traded in addition to first-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2027.”

It’s no secret the Heat want to be big players during the free agency period of 2021.

The most notable player on the list is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

However, the Heat eliminated the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Now, oddsmakers believe the Heat are the most likely destination for Antetokounmpo should he leave Milwaukee.

Another player who has been linked to the Heat is Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo. He is reportedly also on the Heat’s wish list.

Nonetheless, the Heat are currently focused on escaping elimination versus the Lakers. The Lakers hold a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 5 takes place on Friday night.