Report: Miami Heat Interested in Tristan Thompson If He's Bought Out by Cavs - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat Interested in Tristan Thompson If He’s Bought Out by Cavs
- LeBron James Applauds Miami Heat for Signing Andre Iguodala
- Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng
- Andre Iguodala Reveals Why He Chose Miami Heat Over Golden State Warriors
- Jimmy Butler Says Miami Heat ‘Ready to Go to War’ After Andre Iguodala Trade
- Report: Miami Heat Intend to Hold Derrick Jones Jr. Out of Any Trade Discussions
- Report: Miami Heat Send Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis Grizzlies
- Report: Miami Heat Acquire Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill From Memphis Grizzlies
- Andre Iguodala Gushes About Miami Heat, Lauds Heavy Praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
- Patrick Beverley Trashes Jimmy Butler, Implies He’s Intimidated by Kawhi Leonard
Report: Miami Heat Interested in Tristan Thompson If He’s Bought Out by Cavs
- Updated: February 6, 2020
The Miami Heat may not be done making moves.
Although the trade deadline has passed, the Heat are interested in adding star Tristan Thompson if he’s bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cavs Tristan Thompson is working with his agent on a deal to be bought out, I’m told.
Celtics and Heat are among teams interested.
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 6, 2020
Thompson, 28, is having one of the best seasons of his pro career.
The center is averaging career-highs across the board with 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.
Despite having big men Bam Abebayo and Meyers Leonard in the rotation, the Heat would surely benefit from having Thompson on the team.
After all, the nine-year veteran brings a level of experience and grit that most of the current Heat roster don’t have.
The University of Texas product has been to four NBA Finals and played a big role in helping the Cavs win their first-ever championship against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
Whether the Heat somehow add Thompson or not, it’s clear Heat president Pat Riley believes this current team can compete for a championship this season.
The team made a huge splash by acquiring three-time champion Andre Iguodala on Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login