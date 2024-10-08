Miami Heat honor Pat Riley in epic fashion with ‘Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center’

The Miami Heat announced on Monday that all current and future courts in the franchise’s home arena will be dedicated to Pat Riley.

Miami’s home court will now be known as “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center,” and Riley’s signature will be inscribed on the court.

From now on we'll be playing on “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center” 🏀 We’ll be dedicating our court and honoring Pat on Opening Night as he goes into his 30th season. Be in the building – https://t.co/VgDac1hpEc pic.twitter.com/tRJBj5WnC7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 7, 2024

This is a massive honor for Riley, who has been instrumental in Miami’s success both as a coach and as an executive.

“Thirty years, three championships, countless moments—none of it would have been possible without Pat Riley at the helm of the ship,” Heat managing general partner Micky Arison said in a statement issued by the team. “Pat has accomplished so much for this franchise and this city that it’s only fitting his name is forever etched on the hardwood where every day we will be reminded of his impact on the game and the Heat.”

As a coach, Riley went 454-395 as Miami’s head coach across 11 seasons, leading the franchise to an NBA title in the 2005-06 season. The Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the NBA Finals, led by an amazing showing from Finals MVP Dwyane Wade.

Riley won 34 playoff games as Miami’s head coach, and he’s now become one of the best executives in the NBA.

Riley helped build the Big 3 of Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James that made four consecutive NBA Finals for the Heat, winning two titles in the process. While the Heat haven’t won a title since then, Riley has still built championship-caliber teams.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Riley brought in Jimmy Butler to lead the Heat franchise, and the six-time All-Star immediately took the team to the NBA Finals. While the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, they showed that they had some young pieces on the roster around Butler that could help them compete for a championship.

Two of those pieces – Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro – are still with the franchise and have helped Miami reach the playoffs in each of the last five seasons since Butler joined the franchise.

Herro reacted on social media to the news that Riley would be honored by the Heat.

The Heat made another trip to the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 season with a different set of role players than the 2020 team in Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith.

Now, the Heat are on a mission to get back to the Finals after a first-round exit in the playoffs last season.

If they can make a deep playoff run and potentially win a title, it would only make the Heat franchise honoring Riley even more special.

The Heat will unveil their new-look court to honor Riley when they open the 2024-25 regular season against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center on Oct. 23.