Report: Miami Heat expected to have ‘strong interest’ in Avery Bradley

- Updated: July 31, 2021
The Miami Heat are expected to have interest in guard Avery Bradley.
Contenders and teams that Bradley previously played for are expected to have strong interest in him. https://t.co/inqa4rlO13
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021
Bradley, 30, started the 2020-21 season with the Heat.
Although the Heat were eager to start last season with the defensive-minded guard, they ended up using him as a trade piece to bolster the roster. The veteran played in just 10 games as a member of the Heat last season.
Just before the 2021 trade deadline, the Heat shipped Bradley along with Kelly Olynyk and a pick swap to the Houston Rockets for former All-Star Victor Oladipo.
The trade was seen as a no-brainer at the time, though things didn’t quite work out with the Oladipo and the Heat.
Bradley has career averages of 11.5 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game.
