Report: Miami Heat Could Forgo Bam Adebayo Extension in Order to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the financial side of the NBA.

With missed games and lost television revenue, owners are losing large sums of money.

As the Miami Heat prepare to chase more stars in free agency, the financial losses from the pandemic cannot be overlooked.

All-Star forward Bam Adebayo has two years remaining on his rookie contract after this season, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that the Heat could wait to give him a contract extension.

“The Heat have the second-highest payroll in the NBA this season with several key players such as Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard headed for free agency,” Windhorst wrote. “While they expect to save cap room to chase free-agent stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 and might not extend young All-Star Bam Adebayo this year to help facilitate that plan, their spending for next year could be impacted by these financial factors.”

If waiting to extend Adebayo means the Heat land Antetokounmpo, it would absolutely be worth it. A core consisting of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler would be one of the league’s best.

Either way, the Heat need to ensure Adebayo stays in Miami long-term.

Adebayo, 23, is having a breakout season in his third year. In 65 games before the NBA’s hiatus, Adebayo averaged a career-high 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s best young big men, and the Heat would be wise to lock him up.