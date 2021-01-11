The Miami Heat are reportedly planning on being without at least five players for the next few days due to possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and a person with knowledge of the situation said the Miami Heat were preparing to be without ‘at least five’ players for the next several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus,” Tim Reynolds the Associated Press reported.

The Heat saw their Sunday contest against the Boston Celtics postponed.

Before the game was moved, the Heat were preparing to be without guard Avery Bradley because of health and safety protocols.

The Celtics were expected to be without numerous players as well after All-Star Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Heat, who hold a 4-4 record, are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.