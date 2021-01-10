Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley reportedly is expected to miss time due to health and safety protocols.

He is not only out for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics, but Bradley could miss multiple games.

Bradley is expected to miss more time with team than just tonight's game, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/JFHGQwe0hp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021

The Heat acquired Bradley in free agency this past offseason. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

An elite defender, Bradley has helped Miami fill the void left by Jae Crowder’s departure in free agency.

This season, Bradley has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Heat have not announced whether or not Bradley has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was just a close contact.

Miami will take on Boston tonight at 7 p.m. EST.