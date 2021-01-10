 Report: Avery Bradley expected to miss multiple games due to health and safety protocols - Heat Nation
Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley reportedly is expected to miss time due to health and safety protocols.

He is not only out for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics, but Bradley could miss multiple games.

The Heat acquired Bradley in free agency this past offseason. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

An elite defender, Bradley has helped Miami fill the void left by Jae Crowder’s departure in free agency.

This season, Bradley has averaged 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Heat have not announced whether or not Bradley has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was just a close contact.

Miami will take on Boston tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

