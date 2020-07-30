Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Seen Hanging With Donovan Mitchell, ‘Other Notable’ Players in NBA Bubble

With all the NBA players sequestered inside the bubble for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, players are sure to start talking.

One potential conversation piece among NBA players could be where to form a new superteam.

The Miami Heat are already linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo, but Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are now being linked to other talent, too.

This morning, it was reported that Donovan Mitchell was hanging out with Heat veterans Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Now, it appears that even more “notable” players are hanging out with members of the Miami roster.

Mitchell used to be teammates with Jae Crowder, so he could just be catching up with an old friend. Or, maybe he’s plotting his next move.

The impact of the relationships formed inside the bubble likely won’t be known for a few years, but Heat players could be planting the seeds this summer for a future powerhouse team.