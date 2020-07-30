- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Seen Hanging With Donovan Mitchell, ‘Other Notable’ Players in NBA Bubble
- Report: Donovan Mitchell Hanging Out With Miami Heat Veterans in NBA Bubble
- WNBA Player Aerial Powers Blows Up on Andre Iguodala for Giving Her Compliment
- Former Miami Heat Head Coach Believes Philadelphia 76ers Would Beat Heat in Playoff Series
- Jimmy Butler Issues Stern Warning to Miami Heat Teammates Ahead of Season Restart
- Report: Miami Heat Plan to Play in Front of ‘Sold-Out Facility’ Next Season
- Justise Winslow Sends Loving Message After Reconnecting With Former Miami Heat Teammates in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dwyane Wade Says Giannis Antetokounmpo, Not LeBron James, Deserves This Season’s MVP
- Erik Spoelstra Explains How Tyler Herro’s Injury Has Actually Helped Improve His Game
- Bam Adebayo’s Confident 4-Word Response to What He Needs to Get Back to 100 Percent
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Seen Hanging With Donovan Mitchell, ‘Other Notable’ Players in NBA Bubble
- Updated: July 30, 2020
With all the NBA players sequestered inside the bubble for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, players are sure to start talking.
One potential conversation piece among NBA players could be where to form a new superteam.
The Miami Heat are already linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo, but Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are now being linked to other talent, too.
From @GregSylvander & Myself:
We heard that Bam Adebayo & Jimmy Butler among other #Heat players have been hanging out with & chatting with Donovan Mitchell & other *notable* players quite a bit at the #Heat’s part of the hotel in the Bubble.@5ReasonsSports
— Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBAat5R) July 30, 2020
This morning, it was reported that Donovan Mitchell was hanging out with Heat veterans Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Now, it appears that even more “notable” players are hanging out with members of the Miami roster.
Mitchell used to be teammates with Jae Crowder, so he could just be catching up with an old friend. Or, maybe he’s plotting his next move.
The impact of the relationships formed inside the bubble likely won’t be known for a few years, but Heat players could be planting the seeds this summer for a future powerhouse team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login