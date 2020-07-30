- Report: Donovan Mitchell Hanging Out With Miami Heat Veterans in NBA Bubble
- WNBA Player Aerial Powers Blows Up on Andre Iguodala for Giving Her Compliment
- Former Miami Heat Head Coach Believes Philadelphia 76ers Would Beat Heat in Playoff Series
- Jimmy Butler Issues Stern Warning to Miami Heat Teammates Ahead of Season Restart
- Report: Miami Heat Plan to Play in Front of ‘Sold-Out Facility’ Next Season
- Justise Winslow Sends Loving Message After Reconnecting With Former Miami Heat Teammates in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dwyane Wade Says Giannis Antetokounmpo, Not LeBron James, Deserves This Season’s MVP
- Erik Spoelstra Explains How Tyler Herro’s Injury Has Actually Helped Improve His Game
- Bam Adebayo’s Confident 4-Word Response to What He Needs to Get Back to 100 Percent
- Report: Bam Adebayo ‘Will Be Inside the Loop’ of Miami Heat’s Attempt to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo
Report: Donovan Mitchell Hanging Out With Miami Heat Veterans in NBA Bubble
- Updated: July 30, 2020
The NBA’s unique bubble in Orlando, Fla. allows players from different teams to spend time with each other.
As a matter of fact, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has reportedly used some of his free time to hang out with Miami Heat veterans Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder.
“For now, the players, by and large, seem to be enjoying each other’s company,” The Athletic’s Joe Vardon wrote. “They pass each other in the halls at the hotel, or hang out in the lounge — stocked with video games and ping-pong. Mitchell compares notes on wine with the Heat’s Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, and the [Los Angeles] Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and the [New Orleans] Pelicans’ Josh Hart.”
Mitchell, 23, was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season. The youngster is one of the emerging faces of the NBA.
On the season, the third-year pro is putting up 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus. In addition, Mitchell was infected with the scary virus.
As a result of Gobert being careless about his actions prior to him testing positive, a strong rift reportedly formed behind the two stars. Of course, trade rumors started to fly with Miami being an attractive destination for the University of Louisville product.
While there’s currently little substance to the speculation, Mitchell appears to be getting friendly with players on the Heat’s roster.
The guard is good friends with Heat big man Bam Adebayo, a fellow lottery pick from the 2017 NBA Draft. Furthermore, Mitchell has a strong relationship with Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Now, it seems Mitchell is acquiring advice from Iguodala and Crowder. Crowder played alongside Mitchell in Utah for parts of two seasons.
The 2019-20 season finally resumes on Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login