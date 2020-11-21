Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler continues to work his magic this NBA offseason.

After helping make sure point guard Goran Dragic remained in Miami, Butler reportedly sold former Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley on joining the Heat.

Bradley was sold on the Heat’s culture and Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler recruited him to leave Los Angeles, sources said. https://t.co/7l19DnBuaL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Butler, who bought into Heat culture himself last offseason, has been advocating for the way Miami plays as he tries to take it back to the NBA Finals.

Bradley will instantly provide 3-point shooting and solid perimeter defense for Miami.

The Heat have kept most of their core intact, with additions like Bradley and Moe Harkless coming into the fold.

After making the NBA Finals last season, it is clear that Miami and Pat Riley believe that this team can win a title.

We can only imagine who Butler will recruit next season to join forces with him in South Beach.