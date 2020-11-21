- Report: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year, $11.6M deal with Miami Heat
Report: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year, $11.6M deal with Miami Heat
- Updated: November 21, 2020
The Miami Heat have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Avery Bradley.
Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $11.6M deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Bradley was sold on the Heat’s culture and Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler recruited him to leave Los Angeles, sources said. https://t.co/7l19DnBuaL
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Bradley played with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. The 29-year-old did not play in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as he decided to sit out the NBA restart in Orlando, Fla.
Bradley’s biggest strength is his defensive ability, which will help the Heat immensely as the Heat’s current guards struggle on the defensive side of the ball.
It will be interesting to see if Bradley ends up becoming part of the Heat’s starting five or if he plays a key role off the bench.
