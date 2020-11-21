 Report: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year, $11.6M deal with Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Avery Bradley Lakers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Avery Bradley.

Bradley played with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. The 29-year-old did not play in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as he decided to sit out the NBA restart in Orlando, Fla.

Bradley’s biggest strength is his defensive ability, which will help the Heat immensely as the Heat’s current guards struggle on the defensive side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if Bradley ends up becoming part of the Heat’s starting five or if he plays a key role off the bench.

